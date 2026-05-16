Anderson contributed two points (1-3 FG) and three assists across eight minutes during Friday's 139-109 loss to the Spurs in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Anderson averaged 19.1 minutes per game across 19 regular-season outings with the Timberwolves. However, the veteran forward was a healthy DNP in four of Minnesota's last seven postseason games, and his eight minutes of playing time Friday all took place in the fourth quarter in garbage time. Anderson suited up for the Grizzlies, Jazz and Timberwolves during the 2025-26 season and enters the offseason as an unrestricted free agent.