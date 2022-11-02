Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said Anderson (back) is available to play in Tuesday's matchup with the Suns, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.
Anderson made his return to the lineup Saturday and played 12 minutes. Anderson should remain as a primary wing backup for Minnesota.
