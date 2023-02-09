Anderson (back) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Anderson will miss a second consecutive game with back spasms, Joining Rudy Gobert (groin) and D'Angelo Russell (trade) as out. Naz Reid and Taurean Prince are the likely replacements in the frontcourt. Anderson's next chance to play will come Friday in Memphis.