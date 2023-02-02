Anderson closed with nine points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-5 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and one block in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 119-114 overtime win over Golden State.

Anderson scored nine points for a third straight game, and he also set a new season high by collecting 12 rebounds. The UCLA product continues to show his versatility across the board, as he's tallied a block in four of his last five contests while putting together serviceable production in points, rebounds and assists.