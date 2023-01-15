Anderson (illness) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Cavaliers.
Anderson was deemed a game-time call, but in the end, he will reclaim his place in the starting lineup. He's averaging 10.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game as a starter.
