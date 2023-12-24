Anderson will move into the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Kings.
Karl-Anthony Towns is sitting out Saturday with knee soreness, but he's reportedly day-to-day. Anderson has yet to start a game this season, and through nine December games, he's posting averages of 6.3 points, 4.0 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 0.9 steals.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Plays well off bench•
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Chips in across the board Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Quiet in win•
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: All-around outing off bench in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Coming off bench Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Gets starting nod Thursday•