Anderson will start Saturday's game against the Rockets, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Coach Chris Finch told reporters initially that either Naz Reid or Taurean Prince would start. Instead, it's Anderson getting the nod, marking his first start as a member of the Wolves. Anderson is averaging a muted 5.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.0 blocks per 36 minutes this season.