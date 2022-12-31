Anderson will start Friday's game against the Bucks.
Anderson will join the starting five after missing five games with a back injury, replacing Austin Rivers. In 25 appearances, he has averaged 7.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals in 24.3 minutes per game.
