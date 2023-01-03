Anderson finished with 19 points (6-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and three steals across 31 minutes in Monday's 124-111 win over the Nuggets.

While D'Angelo Russell (illness) and Naz Reid (back) joined Karl-Anthony Towns (calf), Taurean Prince (shoulder) and Jordan McLaughlin (calf) among Minnesota players who weren't available Monday, Anderson stepped into a heightened role on the offensive end. He took on a usage rate greater than 20 percent for just the fourth time all season and came through with strong returns in the points and assists categories, doing so while shooting efficiently from all three areas and committing just one turnover. If Russell is back in action Wednesday against the Trail Blazers, Anderson will lose out on some playmaking opportunities, but he should continue to handle around a 30-minute-per-game role while Minnesota is still without some key contributors in the frontcourt.