Anderson closed with eight points (3-7 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist, two blocks and three steals in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 126-108 victory over the Magic.

Anderson did a little bit of everything Wednesday and made a particular impact on defense with three steals and two blocks. After minimal production over in his first five games, he's been much more effective of late and has compiled 9.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 24.0 minutes over the last six contests.