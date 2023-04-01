Anderson logged 17 points (8-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds, six assists, three blocks and two steals over 31 minutes during Friday's 123-111 loss to the Lakers.

Anderson entered Friday's contest as questionable to play due to an illness, but he was able to take the court and log 31 minutes. Though he came off the bench for the second straight game, Anderson was one of the most productive Timberwolves in the loss, finishing third on the team in scoring and second in assists while adding four boards, three blocks and two steals. Anderson was very efficient with an 8-for-11 mark from the field, and he's made at least half of his field-goal tries in five of his past six contests.