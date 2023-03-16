Anderson ended with 15 points (7-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists and two blocks across 36 minutes before getting ejected from Wednesday's 104-102 loss to the Celtics.

Anderson was coming off a triple-double in Monday's win over the Hawks, and although he couldn't repeat that feat, he still posted a strong stat line while ending just two dimes and three boards away from that accomplishment. Anderson has been excellent as a playmaker in recent weeks and has dished out eight or more assists in four of his last five outings. He's averaging 12.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game across six March appearances.