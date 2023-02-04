Anderson (back) is questionable to play Sunday against the Nuggets.

Anderson had been dealing with back spasms earlier this week, the same injury that forced him to leave Friday's contest against the Magic, and by the nature of the injury, it seems he'll have a tough time being ready to go for Sunday's matchup. The Timberwolves could turn to Taurean Prince and Matt Ryan to cover extra minutes in case Anderson can't play Sunday.