Anderson accumulated eight points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound, 10 assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Tuesday's 107-102 win over Brooklyn.

Anderson handed out a team-high 10 assists in the win, continuing what has been somewhat of a renaissance season. Despite the return of Karl-Anthony Towns, Anderson has been able to maintain a 30-minute role, playing as the primary facilitator for large portions of the game. With Naz Reid (wrist) sidelined for at least another month, Anderson should be able to stick as a solid top-60 asset ROS.