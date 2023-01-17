Anderson posted 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 11 rebounds, 10 assists, one block and one steal over 34 minutes during Monday's 126-125 loss to the Jazz.

Anderson posted his second career triple-double Monday night. His 11 rebounds were a season high, and it was one of his larger usage games with double-digit shot attempts for just the fifth time all year. While he doesn't typically score a ton of points, the veteran forward adds value across the board especially lately. Anderson is averaging 10.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocks in the month of January.