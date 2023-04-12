Anderson finished Tuesday's 108-102 overtime play-in game loss to the Lakers with 12 points (5-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt), five rebounds, 13 assists, four blocks and four steals across 45 minutes.

Anderson slid into the starting lineup with Jaden McDaniels (hand) sidelined, turning in another elite two-way performance. While he was a little iffy from the field, Anderson added eight combined steals and blocks, as well as a game-high 13 assists. The Timberwolves must now beat either the Thunder or the Pelicans on Friday, a game in which Anderson figures to feature prominently once again.