Anderson posted 10 points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one block across 32 minutes during Friday's 121-116 win over Phoenix.

Anderson returned from a one-game absence, moving straight back into the starting lineup. While the playing time was certainly encouraging, the production was not so inspiring. Since Karl-Anthony Towns went down with a calf injury, Anderson has been a regular in the opening unit, putting up top-100 value over the past month. While he typically scores fewer than 10 points per night, his ability to contribute across multiple categories makes him a viable asset, even in 12-team formats.