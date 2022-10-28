Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said Anderson (back) is "leaning towards out" despite going through pregame warmups, Dane Moore of BringMeTheNews.com reports.

Anderson is expected to miss his fourth consecutive game due to back spasms. If the 30-year-old forward doesn't play, Taurean Prince should continue to play around twenty minutes. Anderson's next opportunity to play will be Sunday's game versus the Spurs.