Anderson (back), who is out for Sunday's game against the Thunder, is unlikely to play Monday against the Spurs, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Anderson is dealing with back spasms after playing just one minute Friday, but he's traveling with the team and feeling better. However, he'll likely be forced to miss at least two games due to the issue. Taurean Prince, Jaylen Nowell and Austin Rivers are candidates to see increased run in Anderson's absence.