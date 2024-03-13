Anderson (shoulder) will play against the Clippers on Tuesday, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Anderson was held out of Sunday's game versus the Lakers, but his shoulder is doing better and coach Chris Finch didn't mention any restrictions.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Game-time call for Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Out Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Dealing with shoulder pain•
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Moves to starting lineup•
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Cleared for action•
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Questionable for Monday•