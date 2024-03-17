Anderson (shoulder) is available to face the Jazz on Saturday.
Anderson will be available to face the Jazz, and his presence will give the team a massive boost considering they're already missing Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) and Rudy Gobert (ribs) due to injuries. Anderson could very well start in the frontcourt against Utah alongside Naz Reid, as he's been in the starting lineup in the last three contests in which he's been available.
