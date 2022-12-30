Anderson (back) will play in Friday's game against the Bucks, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.
Anderson has sat out each of the last five contests while carrying a questionable tag but will finally be upgraded to available Friday. He will certainly be needed in the frontcourt with Rudy Gobert (illness) and Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) sidelined.
