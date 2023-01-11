Anderson (illness) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup against the Pistons.
Anderson was a late addition to the injury report Wednesday and will ultimately be sidelined due to an illness. Austin Rivers has been inserted into the starting lineup in Anderson's place, but Taurean Prince and Naz Reid also figure to see increased roles off the bench.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Late addition to injury report•
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Steps up with Russell, Reid out•
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Active Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Deemed questionable Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Quiet in return Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Starting in return•