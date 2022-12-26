Anderson (back/illness) has been ruled out for Monday's contest against the Heat, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.
Anderson was initially listed as questionable due to a back injury, which already cost him three games, but he's since been ruled out with a non-COVID illness. The severity of the aliment remains unclear, but the veteran forward's next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against the Pelicans.
