Anderson (back) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Spurs.
As was expected, Anderson will remain sidelined for a second straight game as he continues to deal with back spasms. His next chance to return will be Wednesday against the Spurs, but Taurean Prince and Jaylen Nowell could see additional minutes in his absence Monday.
