Anderson (hamstring) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.

Anderson left Tuesday's game late in the second quarter, but he returned to start the second half. However, he lasted only a minute before being ruled out for the remainder of the contest. With Karl-Anthony Towns (personal) and Rudy Gobert (ankle) each missing a game recently, Anderson has been playing an expanded role, so his absence could test Minnesota's depth.