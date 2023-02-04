Anderson (back) is out for the remainder of Friday's game versus the Magic.
Anderson has been downgraded from questionable to out for the remainder of Friday's game due to back spasms. Taurean Prince and Naz Reid are candidates to see extended minutes in his absence. Anderson's next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with the Nuggets.
