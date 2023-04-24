Anderson will not return to Sunday's game due to a left eye/facial contusion.
Anderson got clocked by Anthony Edwards when the two were attempting to defend a dunk attempt by DeAndre Jordan, and Edwards' hand came down hard on Anderson's face. After sustaining the injury, Anderson retreated to the locker room and did not return, ending his evening with 11 points, six rebounds, five assists, two steals, one block and two turnovers across 22 minutes.
