Anderson has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Nuggets due to back spasms.

Anderson dealt with back spasms ahead of Sunday's matchup but was able to start against Denver. He logged four points (1-1 FG, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, an assist and a steal in 13 minutes to begin the game but was ruled out at halftime. Jaden McDaniels and Taurean Prince are candidates to see increased run down the stretch.