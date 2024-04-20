Anderson (hip) won't return to Saturday's game against the Suns.
Anderson departed the contest in the second quarter, and while he initially returned to the bench, in the end, he won't be able to return to the hardwood. It remains to be seen if he'll be available to play in Game 2 on Tuesday, but in the meantime, Naz Reid and Nickeil Alexander-Walker will continue to see extra minutes off the bench.
