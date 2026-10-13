Ball supplied 10 points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and one block across 22 minutes in Monday's 122-104 preseason win over New York.

After resting Saturday, Ball returned to action and showcased his playmaking skills with a game-high seven assists, though the 25-year-old also committed a game-high five turnovers. Coming off a 2025-26 campaign with Charlotte in which he averaged 20.1 points, 7.1 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals across 72 regular-season appearances, Ball will look to form a dynamic backcourt duo with Anthony Edwards in Minnesota.