Ball registered 22 points (7-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds and eight assists across 35 minutes during Friday's 115-109 victory over New Orleans.

The former Hornet delivered at least 20 points for the fourth time in the last five games. Ball has seen a little more shot volume since Anthony Edwards (knee) went down, but for the most part his role hasn't changed, just his efficiency. During that five-game stretch, Ball is averaging 22.0 points, 5.6 assists, 4.4 boards, 3.8 threes and 1.8 steals while shooting 47.4 percent from the floor, 90.5 percent from the charity stripe and 41.3 percent from long distance -- all of which would be career-best shooting marks over a full season.