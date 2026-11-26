Ball headed to the locker room after turning his left ankle against the Thunder, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Ball turned his left ankle after contesting a shot from Alex Caruso, as the former appeared to land on Isaiah Hartenstein's foot. Ball stayed down in pain before being helped off the court, and he was evaluated by trainers on the bench before eventually heading back to the locker room, per Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com. He recorded 19 points, seven rebounds, eight assists, one steal and five triples across 29 minutes prior to leaving the game.