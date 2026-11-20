Ball supplied 15 points (6-21 FG, 3-10 3Pt), eight rebounds and eight assists over 35 minutes during Thursday's 102-99 loss to the Knicks.

Ball endured another inefficient shooting performance, connecting on just six of his 21 field-goal attempts while missing a potential game-tying three-pointer in the closing seconds. However, his eight rebounds and eight assists helped salvage his fantasy production, illustrating the value of his contributions beyond scoring while ending close to posting a triple-double. Ball has now scored fewer than 20 points in four consecutive appearances after previously recording five straight games with at least 20 between Nov. 2 and Nov. 12. He remains a reliable option due to his scoring ability and versatility to fill the stat sheet, but his fantasy appeal takes a hit in category-based leagues due to his lack of efficiency. He's shooting just 41.4 percent from the field in November.