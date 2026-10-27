Ball finished with 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 0-2 FT), six assists and a steal across 31 minutes in Monday's 127-125 overtime loss to the Cavaliers.

Ball endured a difficult offensive performance, connecting on just one of six three-point attempts while committing seven turnovers. His six assists provided some fantasy value, but he failed to collect a rebound and saw Anthony Edwards dominate Minnesota's scoring opportunities. Ball's playmaking role remains secure, although his efficiency and turnover issues could limit his consistency alongside Edwards. He's failed to shoot over 42 percent from the floor in three of his first four appearances this season.