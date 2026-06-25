Timberwolves' LaMelo Ball: Traded to Minnesota

The Hornets traded Ball and Josh Green to Minnesota on Thursday in exchange for Naz Reid, a 2033 unprotected first-round pick, three first-round pick swaps (2028, 2029, 2030) and three second-round picks, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Ball's name has been in the rumor mill for quite some time, but this was certainly unexpected. Minnesota now teams Anthony Edwards up with an elite playmaker, putting the No. 1 and No. 3 picks from the 2020 NBA Draft together. Charania notes that the Hornets didn't actively shop Ball, but they received multiple offers and this is the route they went. As far as landing spots go, Ball could have a field day setting up the likes of Edwards, Jaden McDaniels and Rudy Gobert.