Bolmaro was selected by the Knicks with the 23rd overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft and traded to the Timberwolves, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

For a brief moment it appeared the 20-year-old would be heading to New York, but he's instead heading to Minnesota in exchange for the No. 25 and No. 33 picks. Bolmaro played with FC Barcelona last season and provides athleticism on the wing at 6-foot-7 and 185 pounds.