Timberwolves' Leonard Miller: Added to injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller is questionable for Monday's game against the Warriors due to lower-back spasms.
Miller hasn't seen double-digit minutes since Jan. 4. As a result, his potential absence shouldn't have a noticeable impact on the Minnesota frontcourt rotation Monday.
