Minnesota recalled Miller from the G League's Iowa Wolves on Tuesday.
Miller, Josh Minott, Wendell Moore, Luka Garza and Daishen Nix were all sent to the G League earlier in the day to presumably practice but have since returned to the NBA club. Miller has made just three NBA appearances thus far, totaling two points, six rebounds and one assist in six minutes.
