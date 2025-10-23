Timberwolves' Leonard Miller: Bench role vs. Portland
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller will come off the bench during Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers.
After starting the preseason finale, Miller will be in the second unit. The team will run with Donte DiVincenzo, Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle, Jaden McDaniels and Rudy Gobert in the first five.
