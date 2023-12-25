The Timberwolves recalled Miller from the G League's Iowa Wolves on Monday.
Miller and Josh Minott have been central figures for Iowa this season, but both players will be called up in advance of Tuesday's game against Oklahoma City. Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) is questionable to play Tuesday, but Miller would likely profile as a mere depth piece even if the former is unable to suit up.
