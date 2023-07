Miller recorded 20 points (7-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, three steals and two assists in 31 minutes during Monday's 108-96 loss to the Jazz.

One of Miller's biggest concerns coming out of the G League Ignite last season was his outside shooting, so his efficiency from all three levels Monday was impressive. He also utilized his long frame to notch three steals.