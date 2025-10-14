Miller finished with 15 points (6-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one rebound across 23 minutes in Monday's 134-74 exhibition win over the Guangzhou Loong-Lions.

Miller was one of seven Timberwolves players to reach double figures Monday, joining Joan Beringer in posting a double-double in the frontcourt. The 21-year-old appears to have moved past the right finger laceration that hampered him during training camp as he works to secure a rotation spot off Minnesota's bench heading into the regular season.