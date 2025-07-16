Miller finished with 22 points (8-16 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 89-85 Summer League win against the Suns.

Miller recorded an efficient double-double, shooting 50 percent from the floor while also finishing with a game-high 11 boards. The Canadian import came very close to putting up a double-double in his last two games and finally got over the hump with this impressive performance, as he seems to get better and better with more time on the floor.