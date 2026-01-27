Timberwolves' Leonard Miller: Good to go Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller (back) is available for Monday's game against the Warriors.
Miller was added to the injury report due to lower-back spasms, but he'll be available if called upon Monday. He isn't currently part of the current rotation, appearing in six games since Jan. 1.
