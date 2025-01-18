Miller (illness) isn't on the injury report for Saturday's game versus the Cavaliers.
Miller will be available Saturday after missing Minnesota's previous contest due to an illness. However, the second-year forward has made just three appearances this season, so he is unlikely to feature heavily in the team's rotation.
