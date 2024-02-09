The Timberwolves assigned Miller to the Iowa Wolves of the G league on Friday.
Miller played three minutes against Milwaukee on Thursday and will now head to the G League. The rookie forward should receive increased opportunities with the Iowa Wolves.
