Miller was selected by the Timberwolves with the No. 33 overall pick via a trade with the Spurs, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. San Antonio receives two future second-round picks.

Miller is a raw talent out of the G League. The 6-foot-9 forward has shown an ability to thrive off of athleticism and ballhandling ability, but most of his game is unpolished, which also makes him a bit positionless -- not in a good way. His three-ball is subpar, and his defense is inconsistent. But the flashes of athletic brilliance, solid mid-range shooting and decent passing are enough for Minnesota to take a gamble.