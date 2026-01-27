Timberwolves' Leonard Miller: Iffy for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller is questionable for Wednesday's game against Dallas due to lower-back spasms.
Miller's absence would affect Minnesota's frontcourt depth, but it wouldn't have a major impact on the rotation as a whole. The forward hasn't seen double-digit minutes since the Nov. 17 win over the Mavericks.
