Miller signed a two-way contract with the Timberwolves on Sunday.

The 6-foot-10 forward from Canada signed with Minnesota two days after he submitted a double-double (16 points, 11 rebounds) to go with two steals and one block in 24 minutes in his Las Vegas Summer League debut versus the Pelicans. Miller was the 33rd overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft in June following an impressive showing as a 19-year-old with the G League Ignite during the 2022-23 season, and while he boasts quality athleticism and above-average ballhandling skills for a player his size, his underdeveloped perimeter shot and iffy defense make it uncertain if he's seize a regular rotation spot as a rookie.